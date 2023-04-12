Ball games have begun and we love it so much. Sophomore Reece—Luke and Sarah’s cutie—is playing for Roncalli JV and he’s enjoying every minute of it.

Oh, how we love to snuggle under our blankets (we really truly do) to watch this young person play his absolute favorite sport. Soon some of his cousins will be playing as well (hopefully with some warmer weather, lol) making our summer evenings and weekends perfect in every way.

Having a soft awareness and being in observance of a loved one with his friends is absolutely soul warming. How fortunate we are to be a part of it in this small yet beautiful way.

So this brings me to this next awareness which has been mentioned here before. Since Kent and I can’t be two places at once: how blessed we are knowing our community has young people who have taken the lead and are creating a charming atmosphere for all to enjoy. Case in point—the Herman Community Club, one of many lovely small town groups out there that is making a difference.

Oh, how we wish we could be involved and/or at the sweet functions they continue to create. Yet again, in that small yet beautiful way, knowing that they’re “at bat” with it all makes us smile and warms our hearts as the HCC “knocks it out of the park” with fish frys with the HVFD, which were at PB 75 during lent; Easter egg hunt for the youth, which was April 1 in the park; supporting the Herman Legion in their fundraising which was April 3; “hug-like” fundraisers for families in need.

Such a beautiful, delightful group they are—community mindedness at its best.

Yes, at the next ball game, I’ll be checking out the Herman Community Club Facebook page to see what this stellar bunch will be doing next and actually promise here to be a little more “on the ball” when it comes to writing about their wonderfulness and perhaps even mention it before it happens.

Anyhoo, I’ll do my best with that. And, sweeties, it’s the least I can do since they always do their best.

Or should I say—they always hit home runs.