Funeral services for Arturo Flores were held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Church of Jesus Christ, Decatur Restoration Branch. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in the village. The 63-year-old Decatur man passed away Dec. 6, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.

Arturo was born in Mexico on Sept. 1, 1959, to Angel Flores and Agustina Castano Castaneda. In 1976, Art migrated to the United States to work for a better life for himself and family. He traveled with a band of field workers that would start off in Arizona before heading to Nebraska and Idaho. Art had lived this type of work until he met the love of his life in Decatur, Octavia Freemont, and he began a whole new chapter in life. In 1984, they were blessed with a son, Arturo Flores, Jr., at which time they purchased a home northwest of town. Art then began part-time farming as a hobby, but then eventually turned into a full-time successful farmer.

Throughout his life he also worked for Premier Meats in Lyons and worked over 20 years for the Blackbird Bend Casino in Onawa as a hard count supervisor.

Upon his move to Decatur, he immediately was welcomed into the community with open arms. He had become a member of the daily coffee shop gathering and it was one of his biggest enjoyments for many years.

Art was preceded in death by his father, Angel Flores; two brothers: Felipe Flores and Fidel Flores.

Survivors include his wife of Decatur; son, Arturo Flores, Jr.; four grandchildren: Trevor Flores, Emily Elizbeth Bricker, Raedan Reiss and Octavia Rose Freemont; nephew/son, Gavin Freemont (Sierra Bieler) of Modale, Iowa; niece, Ariel Freemont and her daughter Zepplin Rae Uehling of Decatur; mother, Agustina Castano Castaneda; sisters: Solame Flores, Lucila Flores, Tranquilina Flores, and Lucia Flores all of Mexico; brothers: Alejandro Flores, Margarito Flores and Victor Flores all of Phoenix, Arizona; several nieces and nephews throughout Mexico and the Phoenix area; and many additional family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.