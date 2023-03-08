Here we go again, back to high school, back to THHS freshman year to finish up.

Did I mention that I loved high school and the warm fuzzy feelings I had all those years? Okay, I have, but I bet there’s a little something I didn’t mention—and that’s the pure beautiful fact that our class, the class of 1973, got along famously well together. Musso (a.k.a. Gary Dorathy) brought that up to me the other day at our 50th class reunion committee meeting—how much we all loved each other.

Another fact. I didn’t even know what a “clique” was until I was in my 20s. The girls in our class were just not that way at all. Now that’s a testament to the sweet ladies in my class. A beautiful testament.

And our reunion meetings are as wonderful as you might imagine they would be because so little has changed in that way. We’re a lucky bunch of women.

Moving right along, now, right along the hallway down from Mr. Beard’s classroom and up the stairs to history class and Mr. Ferguson’s room. Or Fergie as we called him (at least that’s what Kent called him). Still do. Bill Ferguson was always handsomely dressed to the nines, true, but mostly what I recall was that he was kind, friendly, interested in current events and just a fun guy to be around. Class was always “chill” and we were encouraged to be involved, engaged.

He was a cool teacher. Every high schooler wants that in their life now don’t they? Well, we were lucky to have him as a teacher for certain. And here again, maybe Fergie freshman wasn’t the year we had him, but again, he definitely needed to be mentioned. Such a great guy.

And next door to him was English (reading, spelling?...not certain) with Miss Hollander (she also taught Spanish —I think). I don’t recall a lot about her, unfortunately, except that she was very kind and sweet and that’s about it. Sorry about that, Miss Hollander.

But if you go a little more to the east in the Tekamah-Herman upstairs hallway most of you will recall the next gal who taught us, helped shape our minds, left a deep impression and that would be our Miss Ames.

Mercedes Ames. Sharp witted, brilliant—so much so that our class dedicated our yearbook to Mercedes our senior year with the perfect photo of her in the very front of it. Here is what was written, “We respectfully dedicate this annual to Miss Mercedes Ames, an individual who personifies the most important ideals of education. She retires from teaching this year, having been known and influenced by generations of students and having engendered a sharper, fuller view not only of literature, but also of life. Miss Ames, we all owe you a tremendous debt—one that is difficult to define, and often difficult to even realize. You have not only helped to define us, but also enabled us to define our world.”

Perfection.