BCB Vault gets local approval for Class C liquor license

Downtown redevelopment project coming to fruition

Nearly two years after a downtown redevelopment project first came before Tekamah City Council, that project was back again Nov. 22 seeking perhaps the final piece of city approval.

After a brief public hearing, the council granted local approval for a Class C liquor license for Cindy Chatt’s proposed lounge in the old Burt County Bank building. The request now must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Chatt told the council that all of the necessary state permits have been sought and the health department will make an inspection after the sinks are installed, hopefully this week.

She also has approval from the Presbyterian Church. Bars are required to be 150 feet from a church. This one is 146 feet away.

Dubbed “the BCB Vault,” Chatt said she hoped the establishment could be ready for customers in mid December.

She’s waited a long time to get to this point.

In January of 2021, Chatt was approved for LB 840 financing, tax increment financing was approved a few months later, and Chatt expected to have the renovation on the century-old downtown landmark complete by early summer. But the project has been fraught with delays. Among them were squabbles with the city that lasted nearly a year over the necessary building permits. The State Board of Engineers and Architects eventually ruled, in February of this year, that her project could proceed.

And it has.

The top floor is available for short-term rentals as an Air BnB.

Work also is progressing on the two garden level apartments that required a zoning change to make residential accommodations legal under city codes.

The old bank building is one of the oldest business houses in the city and one of its most recognizable structures. Built in 1884 and designed in the Commercial style, the first floor housed the Burt County State Bank, run by H.M. Hopewell and Wellington Harrington while the second floor housed law firm offices. It served as a bank until 1966 when the bank moved to its present location across main street to the southeast. It is one of eight sites in the city listed on the National Register of Historic Places, gaining inclusion on March 4, 2009.

In other business Nov. 22, the council:

—Discussed budgeting priorities again with a number of city residents.

The group, fronted by former banker Rod Rudebusch, is seeking answers to a number of questions to better understand how the city arrives at its budget.

Similar discussions at the last few council meetings have become heated, but not this time.

“We’re not interested in a spectacle,” Rudebusch said.

He said the group simply wants to point out the increase in spending over the last few years that is targeted toward amenities, like the auditorium and the pool, “that some residents may never use.”

Among the concerns is a 410 percent increase in debt service since 2018.

Council members said much of the additional spending is needed to pay off debts city residents voted for, like the auditorium upgrade and the pool.

The current city budget asks for just over $426,000 in property taxes to fund all city services, like street repair, based on a 45-cent tax levy lid. But more than half of the property tax requested by the city, $433,000, goes to pay off existing bonds, including more than 30 cents per $100 of valuation for the construction of the new swimming pool.

Rudebusch said no one wants to relitigate the past, “but we have to ask you to give consideration for necessities.”

Council member Kelly Adamson assured the group that necessities are being considered, but finding ways to pay for them has been the sticking point.

For example, the $140,000 in the city budget for street repairs is twice what has been budgeted the last couple of years, but skyrocketing costs for materials has cut back on the amount of work that could be done.

She said that two years ago, the cost to fix M Street, for example, was $1.8 million. Fixing 17th and 20th streets, two streets badly damaged by excessive traffic from the P Street project, would cost $500,000 to $800,000.

“Our 45-cent tax levy won’t pay to fix a street,” she said.

Rudebusch had prepared a list of questions about the budget. Each of the council members received a copy. Mayor Ron grass, who leaves office early next month, encouraged the council to find the answers to the questions and report back.

—Accepted a one-year contract with Porter & Co. to complete the city’s audit for the year ending Sept. 30, 2022.

Council members opted for a one-year deal with the intent of pursuing a longer pact if they find the work satisfactory.

Porter & Co. is a Sioux City-based accounting firm that counts among its clients several cities counties and school districts in northeast Nebraska.

—Approved a request for a rental rate reduction sought by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce for two events early next year. The Chamber is using the auditorium Feb. 2 to host a community visioning event and will hold its annual banquet on March 20.

Following recent guidelines, the council approved a 50 percent reduction in the usual rate.

—Approved the job evaluation and recommended pay increase for Sanitation Supervisor Nathan Lund.