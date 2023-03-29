The Northeast Community College baseball team opened conference play March 22 in a doubleheader with Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa. The Bears took Game 1 by a final score of 4-3 before the Hawks snagged a 12-0 triumph in Game 2.

Northeast (17-6, 1-1 ICCAC) was the beneficiary of two different blasts in Game 1 as both Tom Shakespeare (Canberra, Australia) and Taylor Gill (Orem, Utah) homered for the Hawks. Northeast entered the seventh inning with a 3-2 advantage on the scoreboard before the Bears pushed across two runs with two outs to steal the victory.

Clay Beaumont was the story of Game 2 as the sophomore from Tekamah took the mound for his first start of the 2023 campaign. Beaumont threw 89 pitches to 24 different batters over the seven-inning contest without allowing a hit.

The lefty had everything working as he struck out six different DMACC hitters in the battle. Beaumont also had plenty of run support as the Hawks scored four runs in the sixth inning and three in the final frame to give a solid cushion to their lead.

Beaumont’s no-hitter marks the second time that the feat has been accomplished in program history and the second year in a row a Northeast player blanked an opponent in the hit column.

“The first game I thought we played well and gave ourselves a chance to win,” Northeast head baseball coach Marcus Clapp said. “We had opportunities to pull away but didn’t."

Clapp said his group rebounded for a huge performance in Game 2.

“To bounce back and not only win the second game but for Clay to throw a no-hitter was just awesome for this team!” Clapp said. “Proud of the way we fought today and I’m really happy for Clay.”