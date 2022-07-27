Beef show’s Bromm trophy stays home

A lot of things were different at the 2021 Burt County Fair beef show.

There were plenty of new faces in new places following Sunday’s show, but one big thing stayed the same. That would be the address where you can find the Daryl Bromm Memorial trophy for the next year. Haylee Hansen, all of 8 years old, is keeping it at 3293 County Road EF south of Tekamah after winning the grand champion market steer honors. She follows in the footsteps of her sister, Harley, who won the title last year.

The champ, a 1,255-pound specimen, was named the winner of the heavyweight division by show judge Miles Stagemeyer. Brennan Ahrens showed the reserve champion heavyweight. She also brought the champion homegrown to the show ring. Trey Logan had the reserve champion homegrown. Brody Ahrens’ champion lightweight and Jaxon Logan’s reserve champion completed the final drive where results from the heavyweight class repeated themselves.

It really was the final drive for the Bromm trophy winner. Hansen’s champion topped the sale bill at Tuesday’s 4-H auction, drawing $2.50 per pound.

Brody, the youngest of the Ahrens showmen, had his day in the winner’s circle. His champion heavyweight market heifer secured grand champion honors and the Rita Norton Memorial trophy. The 9-year-old also claimed intermediate showmanship honors. Jaxon Logan was second and Georgia Johnson took third.

Preslee Hansen showed the reserve grand champion market heifer after being named runner-up to Ahrens’ champ in the divisional round.

Champion homegrown honors went to Garret Lindberg.

Georgia Johnson took grand champion honors, and the Leland Sunderman Memorial trophy, in the breeding heifer competition. Her champion Maine-Anjou was named the winner over the champion Angus shown by Blaise Hartwell. Jaxon Logan had the reserve champion Angus.

In the breeds, Ivy Johnson showed the champion Commercial. Reserve champion honors went to McKenzie Bacon. Amelia Vyborney showed the champion Hereford. Brady Braniff had the reserve.

Gracie Klausen showed the champion Simmental and the champion and reserve Foundation Simmental.

Carsyn Magill showed the champion Maintainer.

Vyborney, a Tekamah-Herman FFA member, unseated four-time defending champ Andrew Cone for the cow-calf pair title and the Doc Blanc trophy that comes with it.

Daisy Cameron showed the champion feeder calf steer and the champion feeder calf heifer. Kaden Olson showed the reserve champion steer while Cone had the reserve champion heifer.

Lyons 4-Hers claimed top honors in the bucket calf contest. Kayelee Raabe showed the champion while McKenzie Bacon had the reserve champ.

Klausen claimed senior showmanship honors in front of Brennan Ahrens. She completed her county fair beef show being named the outstanding beef exhibitor. The intermediate showmanship title went to last year’s junior division champ, Brody Ahrens. Jaxon Logan was second and Georgia Johnson was third.

Hartwell emerged from a field of 18 competitors to earn the junior showmanship title. Ivy Johnson took second.

Complete show results are inside this week's print edition of theBurt County Plaindealer