The first day of the closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge led to problematic scenes, increased traffic and irritated drivers on the streets that officials have tabbed as a detour route around the closed thoroughfare.

The Tribune posted a reporter at varying locations on First Street, Luther Road and at the two Union Pacific Railroad crossings for more than an hour on Tuesday, May 30, to photograph driving habits in the area as well as witness driver behavior.

With the closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge, northbound drivers are now utilizing the recommended detour of heading east on Morningside Road to Luther Road, then heading north across the Union Pacific rail crossing before turning left onto First Street.

Drivers headed south were using that route in reverse, turning east onto First Street before traveling south on Luther Road to Morningside. Many drivers opted to continue east past the city’s solar panel field to South Johnson Road, which they then took south to Morningside Road.

The Tribune reporter witnessed significant traffic flow increases on First Street in comparison to informal traffic flow analyses conducted by Tribune staff at similar times of the day in the week prior to the closure.

Among the actions witnessed were high rates of speed from some drivers; tailgating behaviors by vehicles following drivers obeying the 25 miles per hour speed limit; stopped delivery trucks blocking the westbound lane of First Street while dropping off packages; vehicles stuck at intersections unable to turn onto First Street from side roads; and semi-tractor trailer rigs inappropriately using the route despite signage indicating no big rigs allowed on the detour.

There were also occasional honking at other motorists, frantic hand gestures witnessed from drivers and a few yelling incidents at intersections. During the 90 minutes the Tribune posted a reporter in the area, only one patrol vehicle from the Fremont Police Department was witnessed in the area.

Justin Zetterman, director of Public Works for the City of Fremont, said he and other city officials understood the challenges the detour would present once the Bell Street viaduct/bridge closed Tuesday morning.

“We knew it’d be difficult,” Zetterman said of the detour.

“All we can do is ask people to be patient. Be patient and be respectful of the people that live on (First Street) and drive the speed limit,” Zetterman added. “Military Avenue will be open by the end of June, certainly, which will help. That avenue is designed for heavier traffic flows. People can use it to go east and west.”

In addition to the traffic issues witnessed on First Street, a Tribune reporter also watched the railroad crossings at Luther Road and South Johnson Road, during which time a Union Pacific train blocked both roads at the same time at about 3:30 p.m.

The train — at first traveling about 10-15 miles per hour — blocked South Johnson Road for about 10 minutes before passing and the gates opened for waiting drivers. However, the same train then stopped on the tracks less than a mile to the west, blocking the Luther Road crossing and creating backed-up vehicles on both sides of the tracks.

As the train sat motionless blocking Luther Road, many drivers became frustrated and began to turn around and drive back north on Luther Road. Adding to the traffic flow were vehicles exiting from the city’s electrical generation plant, which has several exits from the facility leading onto Luther Road.

Zetterman said drivers using the detour need to exercise caution, follow all traffic laws and pay attention to the road because stopped or slowed traffic might increase due to the detours.

The speed limit on Luther Road between Morningside and 23rd Street is 35 miles per hour, while the speed limit on First Street between Luther Road and Bell Street is 25 miles per hour. There is also a no parking ordinance in place for the westbound lane of First Street on the north side of the street.

City officials did paint new, highly visible striped lines on the entirety of First Street early Tuesday morning, something Zetterman said was not necessarily timed with the detour.

“They got that painted today. (It) was part of our annual street stripping we do. It had nothing to do with the detour, specifically,” he explained. “(The Streets Department) may have seen an opportunity to paint it today.”

Zetterman also warned citizens to be cognizant of street construction that is ongoing this week in the area around the intersection of Second Street and D Street, which he described as “emergency patching” of pavement.

“People should be aware of that and be careful in that area,” he noted.

The Bell Street viaduct/bridge closure is expected to last from May 30 until sometime in November, officials have reported. The project is intended to repair the viaduct, which has shifted over the decades due to environmental causes.