Owning a rental property can be a great source of additional income. However, it also comes with the added responsibilities of property management, including upkeep, repairs and marketing. Consider the following benefits of using a property management company. A property manager will screen out problem tenants.

Letting property managers handle the tenant screening process can improve your chances of landing a reliable renter. Property managers are also the point of contact for tenant concerns and maintenance issues. If something breaks at your property, it’s not always convenient or possible to drive over to the unit to inspect it yourself. A property manager can address problems and arrange for a service provider to repair or replace the item.

Property managers are skilled at rental marketing, including writing rental ads and handling property inquiries. They also have local real estate knowledge and will be able to help you set a competitive rent price. Hiring a property manager with marketing experience can help fill your property sooner and reduce the time it sits vacant.

Because property management companies deduct their fees from the monthly rent, they are motivated to keep those payments flowing in. Consistent rent collection is key to receiving rent payments on time, and using a property management company will help enforce lease policies if payments aren’t received.

Property managers understand landlord-tenant laws and fair housing laws, which can help you avoid potential lawsuits and save time, money and energy in the long run. If someone else is handling the daily management of your investments, it can save you stress, time and money in the long run.

This column is provided by Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E Sixth St. For rental property questions contact our Property Management Department at 402-721-8171 or visit dparentals.com on the web.

