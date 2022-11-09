A memorial Mass for Betty Levi was celebrated Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. She passed away Oct. 29, 2022, at her home in Lyons, surrounded by her loving family. She was 81.

Elizabeth Jean was born on Jan. 10, 1941, to Gerald and Beverly (Peklo) Donovan in Omaha. She was the second of four children, with her brother Chuck, and two younger sisters Kathy and Deb.

Known as “Betty” Elizabeth graduated from Cathedral High School and attended coursework in home economics at Duchesne College. On Dec. 12, 1963, she married Jerry Levi in Omaha. She was a superb cook, seamstress and avid bridge player. Throughout her life, her top priorities were her husband and family. Betty and her husband Jerry raised four children, encouraging each one to be their best, unique selves. When her children were young, she volunteered many hours with Camp Fire Girls and St. Pius X / St. Leo’s grade school. In her mid-life, she built a strong alterations business including extensive custom-tailored projects. Betty designed and constructed wedding dresses for her daughters, sister and granddaughter. Each dress, an exquisite work of art, required a year or more to construct. Betty and Jerry spent most of their married life in Omaha, relocating to Lyons in 2010.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Levi; four children: Mary Kay Razminas of Sturgeon Bay Wisconsin, Beverly and Mark Bettendorf of Wahoo, Ann and Steve Schlichting of Lyons, Gerald and Tara Levi of Omaha; two sisters: Kathy Sprague of Omaha and Deb (Pete) Varljen of Marrietta, Georgia; two sisters-in-law: Rosemary Donovan of Loveland, Colorado and Pat Levi of San Diego; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, 8030 Farnam Drive, Omaha, NE 68114.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.