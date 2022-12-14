Big crowd watches city reorganize

Commissioners, board members reappointed in annual restructuring

A new mayor and a new city council member took their places when Tekamah City Council reorganized for the coming year Thursday night.

In front of the largest gallery seen in years, including many members of city boards, Jane Walford was sworn in as Tekamah’s new mayor, and Joel Bacon was sworn in to take Walford’s council seat representing the city’s West Ward. Both won their offices in November’s general election.

But anyone who may have been expecting a radical shake-up in city departments or appointments may have been disappointed.

Gary Anderson, the council’s most senior member, was elected by his peers for another term as council president.

Each of the sitting council members were reappointed to head their same commissions. Anderson will oversee the street department; Kelly Adamson, city buildings and solid waste; Matt Cass, pool and parks. Bacon was given Walford’s old spot as water commissioner. As mayor, Walford now oversees the police department. Anderson also was reappointed to a seat on Tekamah Community Foundation’s Board of Directors. Bacon will replace Walford as the council’s other representative on the board.

Appointments also were made to city boards and commissions. Walford said she has been working on filling open spots for a week. She presented a slate of appointments that filled nearly every position, but a few openings still exist. Most notable is the Board of Adjustment where all five seats and the alternate remain open. An opening for an alternate to the Planning Commission also exists, but every other post was filled.

Cathy Farber was reappointed to her post on Tekamah Housing Authority, Valerie Kreimeyer will take Linda Hawley’s place as the resident representative on the THA.

Joan Bucy and Jennifer Glup both were reappointed to the Library Board, Darl Beck and Greg Shada were reappointed to the Tree Board. Vern Wingert and Chuck Goll were reappointed to the Museum Board.

Three of four available positions on the Planning Commission have new occupants. Shawn Wenstrom was appointed to fill a vacancy created by Amanda Harder’s resignation. Dave Heuser replaces Alex Eggers and Scot Herbolsheimer replaces Ken McGill. Eggers and McGill both did not seek reappointment when their terms expired. Matt Hopkins was reappointed to his spot on the commission.

The Pool Advisory Committee had three expirations this year. All three were filled with new people. Leslee Brenneis, Jen Wakehouse and Chad Zink all are stepping away from the committee. They are replaced by Sara Braniff, Tahnee Welte and Matt Cass.

Walford urged the members of the various boards who were in attendance to schedule meetings as soon as possible and to let her know when they’ll be held.

The city positions required by law, such a s the city clerk, police chief, city physician, etc., also were approved with few changes to the structure.

The only job not appointed was Civil Defense Director where the council is seeking more options.

In other business Dec. 8, the council:

—Discussed budgeting priorities, again, with a number of city residents.

Council members previously provided answers to a series of questions posed by former banker Rod Rudebusch. They sought a better understanding of how the city arrives at its budget.

In a wide-ranging discussion that lasted nearly half an hour, almost half of the entire meeting, council members restated their positions on how the budget is created.

Among the concerns is $1.2 million in a cash reserve. Adamson said less than half of that figure is available for use in the general fund. Nearly half, roughly $400,000 to $500,000, will be needed to finish work at the pool. That work is expected to begin in the spring. Adamson called them “big ticket” items that were part of the original plan and still need done but did not keep the pool from opening last summer. Of the remainder, only about $240,000 is presently available because all of the city’s revenue has yet to arrive.

Rudebusch said recent city estimates show roughly $2.5 million needed to repair five of the city’s worst streets. Five other streets in need of repair did not have cost estimates. The current city budget shows $140,000 for street repair.

“At that rate, it’ll be 17 to 18 years before the work is done,” he said.

He said $300,000 to $400,000 could be allocated annually, cutting the repair calendar down to seven or eight years without the need for additional bonding.

Council members said much of the additional spending is needed to pay off debts city residents voted for, like the auditorium upgrade and the pool.

Adamson said the $140,000 in street budget is there to fund a variety of mill-and-overlay jobs, some of which did not get done last year. None of it, she said, is earmarked for major street repair.

“When are you going to get serious about fixing streets?” Rudebusch asked.

“We are now,” Adamson said. “We’ll use this year as a planning year, look for revenue sources and what we can into next year’s budget.”

She said among the considerations is lumping several of the major jobs together and funding them through a larger street bond.

Another option is the formation of street improvement districts. Under that plan, residents with frontage along the repaired street would pay for a portion of the work over a length of time, usually 10 years.

Walford said allocating $300,000 for street work could not come without drastic cuts to city services, such as 24/7 police coverage,

“We think about that all the time. We have to consider the consequences when we make a cut,” she said. “Don’t think we take that responsibility lightly. We take it very seriously.”

The current city budget asks for just over $426,000 in property taxes to fund all city services, like street repair, based on a 45-cent tax levy lid. But more than half of the property tax requested by the city, $433,000, goes to pay off existing bonds, including more than 30 cents per $100 of valuation for the construction of the new swimming pool.

—Approved transferring funds from idle bond revenue accounts in the Water Department to the debt service fund. The city is facing a bond payment of over $299,000 due later this week. There currently is only about $86,000 in the debt service account because not enough tax was collected last year to service the bonds.

The other option, Adamson said, was to take out another bond to pay the shortfall, which would add about two more cents to the tax levy.

“We didn’t want to do that,” she said.

—Approved changing the date of the next council meeting. Instead of its usual Thursday night meeting, three days before Christmas, the council will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

But the approval didn’t last long. The next morning, council members learned the auditorium is rented for Dec. 21. As such, the meeting will be held Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., as previously scheduled.