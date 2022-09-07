Big plays hurt solid Tiger effort against Centennial

Centennial brought a big-play attack to Tiger Stadium last Friday and went back to Utica with a 40-7 win. The Broncos had five of their eight pass completions go for more than 25 yards, including three touchdowns, while amassing 198 aerial yards.

But there’s a little more to it.

Coach Graig McElmuray’s Tigers weren’t exactly pushed around by the number-seven team in the wildcard standings compiled by the Nebraska School Activities Association. The Tigers had one of their best offensive games in a couple of years last Friday, racking up 240 yards of total offense.

They just didn’t have much to show for it.

“It’s getting there but we need to put the ball in the end zone,” McElmuray said. “I thought we really did some creative things on Friday night against the number-seven team in the state, but seven points isn’t enough to win any games that we are going to play this year.”

Quarterback Spencer Pagels ran 16 times for a team-high 88 yards. Logan Burt added 58 yards and a touchdown on his 15 carries. The Tigers also showed improvement through the air. Pagels was 6-of-11 throwing the ball for 113 yards. Junior wide receiver Reece Williams made two acrobatic catches for 62 yards.

But they couldn’t find the end zone until late in teh game when Burt capped a seven-play, 72-yard drive with a nine-yard scoring run.

But the Tiger had other chances.

A promising opening drive was cut short by a fumble at the Centennial 42. Later in the first half, the Tigers left the ball on downs at the Bronco 20. The second half opened with Tekamah-Herman recovering a Bronco fumble at Centennial’s 37-yard line, but they couldn’t advane the ball. Early in the fourth quarter, they reached Centennial’s 13 but couldn’t score.

Centennial took advantage of some mental miscues to break the game open late in the second quarter. The Broncos took advantage of what McElmuray called misalignments in the secondary to score three touchdowns in the last five and a half minutes, taking a 27-0 lead into halftime.

Bronco quarterback Maj Nisly, all 6-2 and 215 pounds of him, hit Lane Zimmer on a curl route that went for 43 yards. Nisly ran the last eight yards himself two plays later for a 14-0 lead.

On the next Bronco possession, Nisly hit Zimmer again on the same pattern, this time for 35 yards and a score with 1:53 left in the half.

The visitors got one more chance moments later when the Tigers fumbled the ball away at their own 13. Nisly’s three-yard touchdown run had Centennial in front 27-0.

Nisly and Zimmer hooked up for two 32-yard scoring plays in the second half.

Still, the Tigers had a hard-hitting defense on display. Sophomore linebacker Alex Braniff led the way with five tackles and two more for losses. Senior lineman Drew Oligmueller added four stops and two for losses.

Our seniors are playing well, Alex and a few of our sophomores are figuring out football,” McElmuray said. “If we stop turning the ball over inside our own 50, we can stay competitive.”

The Tigers were slated to visit a 1-1 Ponca team on Friday before entertaining Malcolm Sept. 16 when it’s Homecoming at Tiger Stadium. The Clippers were 2-0 after the first two weeks and stood atop the District 1 standings with Centennial close behind.

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m. The coronation of Homecoming royalty follows the game.

The Scoreboard

Centennial 7 20 6 7—40

Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 7— 7

First Quarter

Cen—Dodson, 9-yard run (Fehlhafer kick) 5:07

Second Quarter

Cen—Nisly, 8-yard run (Fehlhafer kick) 5:33

Cen—La. Zimmer, 35-yard pass from Nisly (Fehlhafer kick) 1:53

Cen—Nisly, 3-yard run (kick blocked) 0:50

Third Quarter

Cen—La. Zimmer, 32-yard pass from Nisly (Fehlhafer kick) 1:40

Fourth Quarter

Cen—La. Zimmer, 32-yard pass from Nisly (Fehlhafer kick) 8:29

T-H—Burt, 9-yard run (Pagels kick) 3:42