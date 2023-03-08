After a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tekamah Lions Club’s annual Big Red Night is back on the calendar.

The event is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at the Carson Civic Center.

As in the past, the evening will feature an autograph session with Nebraska football players, a banquet-style meal and a question-and-answer period.

The last three years have seen a dramatic change in the college athletics landscape. Through name, image and likeness agreements, college athletes now can be paid directly for public appearances. As of last Friday’s press deadline, the local club has an agreement with starting offensive lineman, and Norfolk Catholic grad, Ethan Piper. More are expected over the next couple of weeks.

Club officials said last week that pre-pandemic pricing also is in effect. Tickets remain at the 2019 price of $10 and are available from any Lions Club member.