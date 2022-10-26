A celebration of the life of Bill Spiker was held Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the VFW in Arlington. Burial will be at a later date in Orum. The 77-year -old Arlington man peacefully drifted into the arms of his Lord, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Florence Home in Omaha after a short battle with cancer,

Known as Bill, Willard W. was born March 16, 1945, in Blair, to Leroy and Bernice (Hugleman) Spiker. He resided in Tekamah, Blair, and most recently Arlington.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, drinking hot chocolate with the guys and fishing. He was known as a jack of all trades.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ron and Richard Spiker.

Bill is survived by his sisters, Gayle (Doug) Conkling of Herman and Jodeen (Jennings) McCourt of Webster Springs, West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Cindy Spiker of Tekamah and Anna Spiker of Nickerson; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.