‘Black van’ alerts a chance to start conversations

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued an urgent plea for help in identifying a suspicious man and the vehicle he was driving.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Dec. 1, DCSO asked for help from the public in finding a suspicious male who is alleged to have approached two young children to possibly lure them into a van.

The two incidents were reported in Nickerson and Uehling, both in the evening hours. According to the press release, a male suspect described as an “older white male,” driving a black van approached two boys and possibly sought to get them into the van.

On Monday, Nov. 28, at about 6:05 p.m., the man is alleged to have asked a boy at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson if he needed a ride home. The boy, the release states, fled the scene and ran home.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, a similarly described white male, also in a black van, was reported to have approached a boy at about 5:26 p.m. in the 100 block of Sixth Street in Uehling. The man is alleged to have offered the boy items from his van. The boy also fled, and told law enforcement of the encounter.

Attempts to locate the vehicle each day were unsuccessful.

Sheriff’s officials described the suspicious man as an older, white male, driving a newer model black van with silver wheel rims and a possible dent on the driver’s side. No license plate information was gathered.

The Nov. 30 incident was enough to lead Oakland-Craig school officials on the afternoon of Dec. 2 to remind parents to talk with their children about avoiding strangers.

Another round of text messages went out on Monday.

O-C Superintendent Jess Bland said the school issued the texts both to make families aware of the situation and to encourage conversations at home.

“We feel so safe in our small town but being on a major highway provides a few more security issues than many realize,” Bland said. “We felt we’d rather error on the side of caution because we’d never be able to live with ourselves if something happened to one of our kids.”

Bland said conversations about strangers can be had even with preschoolers, but the conversation is definitely different at each age level.

She said at the most basic level, the conversation starts with identifying who a stranger is. Children need to know that strangers aren’t always bad; indeed, in certain situations they may have to turn to a stranger for help.

“In my house we talked about people that we know really well, people that they could go home with, jump in a car with on a cold day, etc., without any permission from us,” Bland said. “Then we talked about people that they have seen before, know slightly but we wouldn’t feel comfortable letting them get in a car with because we don’t socialize with them to know them all that well.

“They aren’t bad, we simply don’t have that relationship with them.”

She said they listed several examples of each and asked them to do the same to check their understanding.

“These conversations are really challenging for young kids, but I believe we have to have those conversations even with our primary age kids,” Bland said. “I personally had this conversation with my first grader and third grader. My third grader definitely understood a lot better but it scared my first grader. We had to have an in-depth conversation with him.”

She said even kindergartners need to learn because often children that age are walking to and from school.

“We have a lot of kids that play in their neighborhoods and while they may be close to home, it wouldn’t take much for this van to drive by and encourage them to go with them,” she said.

Experts at Boys Town Pediatrics say adults shouldn’t need to ask a child for help or to keep a secret. They say parents should explain the importance of safety rules their child should follow with strangers that aren’t known to the family.

Among them:

—Never take food or treats from strangers.

—Never allow a stranger to come into the house.

—Never get in a stranger’s car or go in his or her house.

—If the stranger makes you feel uncomfortable, say no and walk away.

—​If the stranger makes you feel scared, run away, yell and find a trusted adult like a teacher, babysitter or police officer and explain what happened.

Anyone with information about the man or the van is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 402-727-2700 or 402-727-4002. Tipsters can also use the ‘P3’ app to report any leads.