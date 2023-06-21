An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah on Tuesday, June 27, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Fischer Hall.

As in the past, appointments are recommended for those wishing to donate blood. Earlier this week, organizers said roughly half of the available time slots remained open, especially between 1:30 and 4 p.m. Walk-ins can be accommodated if an opening is available.

While individuals at blood drives are no longer required to wear a face mask, donors may do so if they choose.

Prospective donors also are encouraged to take advantage of the online Rapid Pass option to speed up the screening process.

Appointments can be made by visiting the Red Cross Web site: www.redcrossblood.org; by calling 800-REDCROSS; or by calling Joan Andrew at 402-870-0240.