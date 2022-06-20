Blood drive in Tekamah June 28

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in Tekamah on Tuesday, June 28. It will run from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

As in the recent past, prospective donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment for their donation. Donors also are asked to wear a face covering during the donation process regardless of their vaccination status. Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org; or by calling Joan Andrew at 402-870-0240.

Walk-ins will be accepted if a time slot is open.

The Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. Results may indicate an antibody response after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or possible past exposure. The intent is to identify donations with antibody levels necessary to potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.

