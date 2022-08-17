Blood drive in Tekamah Sept. 6

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in Tekamah on Tuesday, Sept. 6. It will run from noon to 6:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

As in the recent past, prospective donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment for their donation.

Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org; or by calling Joan Andrew at 402-870-0240.

Walk-ins will be accepted if a time slot is open.

While donors are no longer required to wear a face covering during the donation process, donors may do so if they choose. Donors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will need to provide the manufacturer name before donating.

More information about donating is available at redcrossblood.org or by calling toll free 800-RED CROSS.