Bluejays shut out Cougars

Lyons-Deatur Northeast could not get out of the shadow of their own goal post in the first quarter as Guardian Angels Central Catholic jumped to a 22-0 lead and never looked back. The Bluejays won the game 48-0.

The Cougars took the opening kickoff. The first snap was high and set them back six yards. Three plays later, a shanked punt gave GACC the ball at the 20. The Bluejays scored on their first play as Dylan Schinstock broke free around the right edge.

The Cougars followed with a three and out and GA returned the punt to the L-D 8-yard line. The Cougar defense came to life. Northeast’s Gavin Hardeman made two tackles in the Bluejay backfield to drive them back to the 12. Then the Cougars stopped a pair of passes and took over on downs.

After the Cougar offense gained only one yard, they punted to the 34. The Bluejays struck with a 29-yard run on their second play. On the next Cougar series, GA’s Ehrisman picked off a screen pass and ran 10 yards for a pick-six. GACC was up 22-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

Northeast finally got past mid-field when Daven Whitley recovered a fumble at the GA 35. Gavin Brownell took the ball to the 14 with a 21-yard sprint. A muffed fourth down snap disrupted the play and killed the drive as the Cougars came up short on the last play of the quarter.

The Cougars got into the red Zone one more time in the second quarter. Whitley intercepted a GACC pass at the Cougar 3. A 53-yard run by Brownell and a 22-yard reception by Kaden Knaak moved the ball to the GA 5. The drive died after GACC foiled a pass play from the wildcat formation by intercepting in the end zone.

Brownell led the team with 85 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also passed for 31. In the second quarter, he booted punts of 60 and 56 yards. Treyton Frahm returned to action and got 15 yards on 11 carries. Knaak had three receptions for 35 yards. Braden Hardin caught one for four yards.

The defense was led by Whitley’s 10 tackles, nine were unassisted. He also caused and recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. Hardeman had seven tackles with two counting for losses.