Board approves courthouse security upgrade

Burt County Courthouse soon will see enhanced security measures, but you may have to look hard to find them.

And that’s the idea.

Burt County Board of Supervisors on Thursday accepted a proposal to spend roughly $25,000 to enhance security at the century-old building. Plans call for the deployment of additional security cameras, “panic buttons” in every office and a controlled access system similar to the one in place at the schoolhouse across the street.

The county also is using the same vendor as the school, SEI. Company representative Mike Miller explained the plans to the board.

He said the county’s five current security cameras would be replaced with new models and three more would be added. The outdoor cameras feature a four-megapixel image, twice the resolution of a modern television set. The panoramic cameras inside will monitor all the hallways. Images will be fed to a control center in the sheriff’s office.

“You’ll be able to see what’s going on outside and inside all the time,” he said.

He said cabling and cameras would be installed to be as unobtrusive as possible.

The existing recorder also will be replaced. Miller said the county’s current recorder was made in China, and the same model has since been banned by the federal government.

The access control system will use fobs or key cards to operate