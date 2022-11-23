Memorial services with military honors for Bob Martin will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Oakland. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery. He passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2022, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home after a brief illness.

Robert Anton was born on March 28, 1934 to Swedish immigrants Carl Anton Martin and Ellen Karolina (Nelson) Martin in Oakland.

Known as Bob, he lived in the Oakland community his entire life. He was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Oakland and attended grade school at Mount Olive Country School, District 60, and high school in Oakland. Upon his graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for two years, majoring in agricultural science. After college, he served in the United States Army for two years, where he was stationed in Japan.

On April 10, 1959, he was married to LaVonne (Carlson) Stromquist in Ord. To this union, two children were born, Teresa Martin and Michelle Martin. LaVonne also brought two young children from a previous marriage, Vickie Stromquist and Gary Stromquist. They lived most of their lives on a farm east of Oakland. In addition to farming, Bob also worked at IBP in West Point. After retiring, he was a seasonal employee for Helena.

Bob was a long-time member of the VFW Post in Oakland and served as commander. He was also a member of the American Legion Post in Craig and also served as commander in that organization. He was a member of Masons and worked his way through the degrees to earn Chairs Royal Arch and then was invited to become a Shriner. Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served as board president and on other committees.

He was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Ellen Martin; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Anne (Martin) and Earl Johnson of Oakland, Helen (Martin) and Cutter Palmer of Wilmington, Delaware, Ruth (Martin) and Leonard Eastman of Denver, Dorothy (Martin) and Norman Bruegmann of Lincoln, and two infant brothers; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lehl and husband Ray Lehl of Henderson, Nevada; brother-in-law Arthur Carlson of Scribner; son-in-law, Rick Meints of Cortland and Vickie’s long-time companion, Denny Johnson, Omaha.

Survivors include his wife, LaVonne, three daughters and son: Vickie Greenwell of Lincoln, Gary (Jolene) Stromquist of Oakland, Teresa Meints of Lincoln, and Michelle (Jerry) Bader of Arvada, Colorado; sister-in-law Beulah Carlson of Scribner; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.