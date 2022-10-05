Bobbie Kellogg

Funeral services for Bobbie B. “Skinny” Kellogg were held September 26, 2022, at the Decatur City Hall in Decatur. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery. Kellogg, 81, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home in Decatur.

Bobbie was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Decatur. He was the fourth of 15 children born to Bert and Iva (Davis) Kellogg. He lived his whole life in Decatur, graduating from Decatur High School in 1958.

He married Sandra Kay Ball on March 5, 1960. To this union three children were born, Rodney (Vicky) Kellogg of Herman, Brenda (Pat) Sears and Shannon (Heidi Svendsen) Kellogg of Decatur. The greatest love of his life was Sandra and his family.

He worked at IBP Processors for many years then worked at Burt County Roads Department until his retirement in 2002.

He had a big garden and loved having the first ripe tomatoes in town. He enjoyed yard work and having an immaculate lawn, comparing it to a golf course.

In younger years he had racehorses and loved going to the racetrack.

When his family was young, they would go boating and camping, which were activities loved and passed down to his kids and grandkids. Then when the boat kept breaking down, Sandra said that was enough and they put in a swimming pool and enjoyed pool parties at the home.

He enjoyed fishing trips in Niobrara with his buddies for many years.

In later years he started raising cattle and attending the Denver Cattle Show. During this time, he and Sandra started attending the Spencer Fair, which they both enjoyed.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children; grandchildren: Jeremiah (Bree Collison) Sears, Savannah (Nick) French of Decatur, Paydon Sears of Lincoln, Megan (Greg) Hennigs of Blair, Austin Kellogg of Omaha; nine great-grandchildren; brothers: Larry, Tom (Jody), Lynn (Kay), Steve (Loretta); sisters: Linda (Jack) Dunning, Judy (Mike Marr) Anderson of Decatur, Janey Seymour of Wayne, Betty Sparks of Oakland, Vickie (Larry) Riley of Ida Grove, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law: Emmett Johnson, Della Kellogg, Betty Kellogg all of Decatur and Keith (Dawn) Ball of Waukesha, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews and a great host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sisters: Marion, Shirley “Sis” Johnson; brothers: Ronnie, Jim, Mike, all of Decatur; half-brother, Max of Sioux City, Iowa; brothers-in-law: Pete Seymour of Decatur, Butch Sparks of Decatur and Leon Anderson of Sioux City.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

