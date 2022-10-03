Boil order issued in Tekamah

The City of Tekamah is under a boil order until further notice.

City water officials said Monday morning that a drop in system pressure caused by a water main break Sunday afternoon forced the order.

The water main, located near 20th and West P streets broke Sunday afternoon, sending water geysering about four feet into the air, water department head Tony Daugherty said.

The city’s water tower has been shut down since Wednesday for maintenance. Daugherty said with the tower shut down, the city has been pumping water into the system directly from its wells. But when the main broke, the system couldn’t keep up.

The main has been repaired but two rounds of testing are required before the situation is back to normal. Daugherty was driving 10 water samples to the state lab in Lincoln Monday morning for testing. If those tests are negative and the 10 more that will be taken Tuesday also are negative, the order will be lifted.

Daugherty said at the best, it will be Wednesday or Thursday before things are back to normal.

In the mean time, residents are urged to boil drinking water and tell their neighbors to do the same. Boiling water for one minute is long enough to kill any bacteria that may be present in the water.

Homes with reverse osmosis purification systems do not need to boil their water, but typical filtration systems will not remove any bacteria that may be present.

The chances of becoming ill from drinking water that hasn’t first been boiled are slim. See your doctor if you experience diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or abdominal cramps.