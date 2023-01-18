Boy Scout with local ties becomes a second-generation Eagle

It’s getting to be the family business.

Jack Schlickbernd has earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. The Wakefield teenager passed his Board of Review on Aug. 2, 2022. Schlickbernd was recognized during a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

A member of Troop 174 of Wayne, Schlickbernd is one of only approximately six percent of all Scouts who attain the Eagle rank. He is the 150th scout from Troop 174 to earn the rank of Eagle.

He is the son of Mike and Sara Schlickbernd of Wayne, and grandson of Doug and Diane Schlickbernd of Tekamah.

His father became an Eagle Scout during his days with Tekamah’s Boy Scout troop. Mike’ father, Doug, served as Scoutmaster in Tekamah for many years and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award from Boy Scouts of America for his many years of service to Scouting.

The newly fledged Eagle said his Scouting has been something he’s been able to share with his father and they have been able to take part in a number of adventures together.

To become an Eagle Scout, a candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community service project. For his service project, Schlickbernd chose to install a POW/MIA Seat of Honor and other major league stadium seats at Paul Eaton Field in Wakefield, home of the city’s American Legion baseball program. The Dixon County community has three service members that are POW/MIA.

Eaton Field is where Schlickbernd plays American Legion baseball for Post 81. He wanted to install the seat after he saw other major league baseball and football stadiums installing them. This project was a great way to combine his love of baseball with a way to honor veterans. Along with the POW/MIA seat, Jack also helped continue the tradition of installing major league stadium seats at Eaton Field. He was able to acquire and install seats from the Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers.

Schlickbernd attended National Youth Leadership Training in 2021. He received a special award because his Eagle service project involved more than 300 hours. He has served as Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Troop Guide, Quartermaster, Historian, and Librarian. Through scouting, Schlickbernd has gone to Florida National High Adventure Sea Base and became SCUBA certified while attending Camp Wilderness in Minnesota. He earned religious awards as both a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout.

Schlickbernd is a member of Journey Christian Church in Wayne and is active in football, Skills USA, track, and baseball at Wakefield Community Schools where he is a junior.