Funeral services for Brenda Allely were held Nov. 13, 2022, at Heafey-Hoffmann Dworak-Cutler’s West Center Chapel in Omaha. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Park. She passed away Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 67.

Brenda was born July 11, 1955, to Dr. John and Shirley Allely.

She was preceded in death by parents.

Survivors include her brother, Steven (Vicki) Allely; sisters, Susan (Mike) Heard, Jan (Roger) Harris; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to Project Harmony, The Women’s Center for Advancement, or The American Red Cross.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.