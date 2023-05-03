Mass of Christian Burial for Brian Larsen was celebrated Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. A graveside service followed in Herman Cemetery. The 61-year-old Herman man passed away April 23, 2023.
Brian was born Dec. 18, 1961, in Blair the son of Howard and Lucille (Andersen) Larsen. He was a lifelong resident of Herman, and was raised on the family farm. He attended and graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1980. After high school, he began farming full time with his father and brothers. On Aug. 9, 1991, he was united in marriage to Kristin Thielen at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. The couple made their permanent home in Herman. Brian loved spending time with his family, especially the annual fishing trip to Minnesota. He will be remembered for his devoted love of family and countless friends.
Brian is survived by his wife of 31 years Kris; daughter Bree (Clayton) Preble, granddaughter Aria; brother Roger (Debbie) Larsen; nephews: Brad (Tracie) Larsen, Ryan (Kristin) Larsen, and Mike (Susie) Larsen; great-nieces and nephews: Lucie, Caleb, Brody, Bryn, Owen, Eli, and Anna; in-laws Jim (Sue) Thielen, Connie (Justin) Wright, nieces and nephews: Trevor, Mikah, Dawn, and Evan; along with extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Randall, and brother-in-law Larry Thielen.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later distribution to charities.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.