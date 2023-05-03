Brian was born Dec. 18, 1961, in Blair the son of Howard and Lucille (Andersen) Larsen. He was a lifelong resident of Herman, and was raised on the family farm. He attended and graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1980. After high school, he began farming full time with his father and brothers. On Aug. 9, 1991, he was united in marriage to Kristin Thielen at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. The couple made their permanent home in Herman. Brian loved spending time with his family, especially the annual fishing trip to Minnesota. He will be remembered for his devoted love of family and countless friends.