Not many wrestlers can claim a win over Logan Burt. This year, only two could and one of them did it twice.

Pierce senior Jayden Coulter posted a win by fall at 2:42 Saturday in the 152-lb. Class C final at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships. Coulter previously was a 14-9 winner over Burt in the semifinals of the High Plains Invitational in early January, Burt’s first loss of the season.

This time, the loss handed Burt his second silver medal in as many years to go with the bronze medal he earned as a sophomore.

Coulter, who was sixth at 145 lbs. in Class B last year and Burt were the only returning medalists in the 152-lb. field and the two appeared to be on a collision course toward the championship final.

Burt posted two pin victories in Thursday’s opening rounds, needing barely a minute combined. He pinned Logan View senior Baylor Kaup in 49 seconds in his first round match Thursday afternoon at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, turning a body throw early in the first period into a fall to advance to the quarterfinals later that evening.

Paired against Ord senior Hayden Kluthe, Burt again was dominant from the start. A quick takedown went directly to a fall just 20 seconds into the match to earn Burt a spot in Friday night’s semifinal.

Burt drew Bishop Neumann senior Adam Ohnutka in the semifinals. A takedown and a near fall in the first period had Burt out to a 5-0 lead. Another takedown early in the third period sent Burt into the championship bout with a 7-0 win.

Coulter wrapped two pins around a major decision to earn his place in the finals.

In aggressive period of wrestling, Burt used an escape and a takedown to open a 3-2 lead. Coulter countered with a reversal and a near fall to take a 7-3 lead into the second frame.

Starting from the top position, Coulter needed only 42 seconds to put together a pinning combination and end the match.

The loss dropped Burt to 43-3 on the year. The win total sets a new school record for 152-pounders and a new record for wins in a season at any weight. Jason Hansen in 2014, Alex Metzler in 2013 and Colton Bruce in 2011 each had notched 41 wins in a year.

His career mark of 147-19 lands him four behind Hansen in second place on the career wins chart.

A pair of sophomores making their first trips to state accompanied Burt to Omaha. Gabe Stock qualified at 170 lbs. while Tristan Tobin qualified at 182.

Both went 0-2 in their state tournament debuts.

Stock was on the short end of a 13-2 major decision in his tourney opener against Broken Bow senior Jack Myers.

In his first round consolation bout Friday afternoon, Stock was set to take on Boone Central’s Colton Ray who brought a 31-22 record to the mat. Ray advanced with a 10-3 decision. Stock ended his first varsity campaign at 20-10.

Tobin drew Battle Creek sophomore Brek Thompson, the District 2 champ, in the first round. Thompson scored a pin 30 seconds into the match to advance to the quarterfinals. Tobin then took on Logan View senior Braydon Wobken who was upset in the first round by Gibbon’s Roman Kolbet by fall at 4:27. Wobken advanced with a fall midway through the first period on his way to a sixth-place finish. Tobin ended his season at 17-19.

Burt’s efforts at the state tournament were good for 22 team points, all the Tigers would score while finishing 29th against the 55-team field.

Broken Bow emerged as the team champions, led by brothers Connor and Cal Wells who won gold medals at 182 and 220-lbs. respectively. Myers was joined by four other teammates who also won medals for the Indians.

Bishop Neumann claimed second place while Fillmore Central was third and Pierce was fourth. District 3 champ Crofton/Bloomfield was ninth.

North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig tied for 25th scoring 24 points.

O-C was led by junior JT Brands who placed second at 285 lbs. Brands tallied two pins and a decision win to earn a spot in the finals against Pierce’s Dawson Raabe. The Bluejay senior claimed the gold medal by fall at 3:20, handing Brands just his second defeat against 45 wins.

Lyons-Decatur Northeast senior Daven Whitley closed out his wrestling career with four wins in a row on the way to a third place finish. He posted a 5-1 record on the way to his medal, finishing the year with a 45-3 record.

The previous two seasons Whitley claimed the sixth place medal in Class C competition in the heavyweight division for the BRLD co-op. This year he dropped weight, and a class, as LDNE was in Class D and Whitley wrestled at 220 lbs.

Whitley opened the tournament with a fall over Logan Dodson of North Platte St. Patrick’s in 2:50. In the quarterfinals he took on the Calib Svoboda of Aquinas, the District 1 champion. Svoboda advanced to the semifinals with a pin at 4:57.

In his second round consolation bout, Whitley’s second period escape was the only point scored in a 1-0 win over Fullerton’s Jerrod Land.

In the third round of consolation, known as the heartbreak round, Whitley took on Colin Vrbka of Shelby-Rising City. Vrbka took a 3-0 lead with an escape and takedown in the second period but Whitley quickly countered with a reversal and a pin at the 3:00 mark.

Saturday morning’s consolation semifinals found Whitley paired against finals Ashton Hawkins of Axtell. Whitley pinned him in 2:16 and moved on to the third place match, a rematch of the quarterfinals against Svoboda of Aquinas. Whitley was the aggressor in the match, building a 13-5 lead before pinning Svoboda in 2:34.

Class C State Tournament

Team Results

1. Broken Bow, 119; 2. Bishop Neumann, 97; 3. Fillmore Central, 96; 4. Pierce, 78.5; 5. Battle Creek, 75; 6. Boone Central, 66; 7. Wilber-Clatonia, 65.5; 8. Valentine, 64; 9. Crofton/Bloomfield, 59; 10. Ord, 55.

Other Area Schools

13. David City, 46; 14. Raymond Central, 41; 17. Yutan, 36; 20. Logan View, 33; 27. (tie) North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, 24; 29. Tekamah-Herman, 22; 33. West Point-Beemer; 14; 47. Arlington, 6; 52. Archbishop Bergan, 3.0; 55. Twin River, Winnebago, 0.

Individual Results

152—Logan Burt (43-3); pinned Baylor Kaup (Logan View), 0:49; pinned Hayden Kluthe (Ord) , 0:20; decisioned Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann), 7-0; pinned by Jayden Coulter (Pierce), 2:42; placed second.

170—Gabe Stock (20-10); lost major decision to Jack Myers (Broken Bow), 13-2; decisioned by Colton Ray (Boone Central), 10-3; did not place.

182—Tristan Tobin (17-19); pinned by Brek Thompson (Battle Creek), 1:30; pinned by Braydon Wobken (Logan View), 0:57; did not place.