If its showing in last weekend’s Crusader Invitational at Grand Island Central Catholic was any indicator, Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team could make some noise at the Class C District 3 meet, set for Friday and Saturday in Central City.

Patterned like a district tournament, the GI meet featured 16-man brackets and awarded medals only to the top four placers. In their best showing of the season, the Tigers harvested nine medals topped by Logan Burt’s gold at 152 lbs. Blayne Williams at 106 lbs. and Gabe Stock at 170 each took second place. Brady Braniff claimed third at 138. Austin Breckenridge had the same finish at 145 as did 195-pounder Cole Booth. Fourth went to Ty Strode at 113 lbs., Jager Leichleiter at 120 and Alex Braniff at 160. One of five Tigers wrestling unattached at the tournament, Isaac Ruwe earned fourth at 152.

Central City, the Class C runner-up last year after winning the class the year before, won the Grand Island tournament, rolling up 190 points. Ord who is expected to challenge for District 4 honors, was second with 171 while the Tigers were third with 155.5.

Burt, who will be looking for his third state tournament medal in as many appearances, pinned his way to the 152-lb. title at Grand Island. A fall at 2:42 over Ord’s Hayden Kluthe, sends Burt into the district meet at 37-2.

Williams, the only other past state tournament qualifier on the T-H roster, will take a 22-9 mark into the district tourney after a runner-up showing at 106 lbs. Williams used a pin and a decision to earn a place in the finals against Devin Nuttleman of Cross County/Osceola. Nuttleman improved to 40-2 with a 15-7 major decision win in the title bout. The two could meet again this weekend as Cross County/Osceola joins the Tigers and Central City in the District 3 field.

Stock, who improved to 17-7, posted three straight falls to earn a spot in the 170-lb. final. Ord’s Hunter Meyer, now 33-7, ended Stock’s win streak by fall at 3:03.

Braniff and Breckenridge each earned third place without making a move in the medal round, winning by forfeit over junior varsity wrestlers from Grand Island High and Lincoln East respectively. Booth pinned Central City’s Trey Urban at 3:44 to win third place at 195 lbs.

Strode and Leichleiter each went 2-2 on the day, recovering from early losses to win their way into a medal match.

Alex Braniff was looking at bigger things at 160. He pinned his way the semifinals but dropped a 6-2 decision to Central City’s Bryce Kunz. Braniff posted a third fall to make the medal round but a medical forfeit in the bronze medal match against North Bend Central’s Jake Hunke dropped Braniff to fourth.

Ruwe reached the semifinals where he was pinned by Burt. he then split his next two bouts in the consolation bracket while placing fourth.

Opening round matches in the Class C District 3 tournament begin at 3 p.m. on Friday in Central City. Saturday’s action starts at 10 a.m.

In addition to the Tigers and the host Bison, other schools in the district include Centennial, Crofton/Bloomfield, Cross County/Osceola, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fairbury, Hastings St. Cecilia, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5, St. Paul, Syracuse, Tri County, Twin River and Yutan.

The top four placers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament set for Feb. 16-18 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Grand Island Central Catholic

Crusader Invitational

Team Results

1. Central City, 190; 2. Ord,171; 3. Tekamah-Herman, 155.5; 4. Malcolm, 96; 5. North Bend Central, 73.5; 6. Grand Island Central Catholic, 73; 7. Fullerton, 69; 8. Scotus Central Catholic, 55; 9. Lincoln Lutheran, 52; 10. Lincoln East JV, 50.5; 11. Riverside, 50; 12. Twin River, 41; 13. Grand Island JV, 36.5; 14. Cross County/Osceola, 28; 14. Nebraska Christian, 28; 16. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22; 17. Centura, 12; 18. Northwest JV, 0.

Individual Results

106— Blayne Williams (22-9); first round bye; pinned Brayden Flemming (Scotus Central Catholic), 1:05; decisioned Hunter Brunkhorst (Scotus Central Catholic), 6-2; lost major decision to Devin Nuttelman (Cross County/Osceola), 15-7; placed second.

113—Ty Strode (16-11); first round bye; pinned by Adam Schroder (Twin River), 3:44; consolation bye; won technical fall over Harley Senkbile (Central City), 4:07, 15-0; decisioned Dylan Lovejoy (Central City), 4-3; pinned by Adam Schroder (Twin River), 4:20; placed fourth.

120—Jager Leichleiter (12-20); first round bye; pinned by Kobe Micek (Scotus Central Catholic), 1:04; consolation bye; pinned Kalan Lane (Cross County/Osceola), 2:18; pinned Manuel Ramirez Mora (Grand Island JV), 3:42; decisioned by Jake Walters (Malcolm), 3-0; placed fourth.

138—Brady Braniff (9-11); first round bye; pinned by Brandon Fye (Central City), 2:24; pinned Martin Gonzales (Central City), 0:55; pinned Roger Wright (Tekamah-Herman), 1:00; pinned Landon Moser (Lincoln East JV), 2:40; won by no contest over Roman DeVault (Grand Island JV); placed third.

145—Austin Breckenridge (28-8); pinned Aidan Hardin (Malcolm), 1:41; pinned Alex Strong (Central City), 1:08; pinned by Brendan Boyce (Ord), 3:50; pinned Sam Mueller (Grand Island Central Catholic), 1:00; won by no contest over Madex Baustert (Lincoln East JV); placed third.

152—Logan Burt (37-2); pinned Andrick Ramirez (Grand Island JV), 2:36; pinned Paul Littlefield (Scotus Central Catholic), 2:14; pinned Isaac Ruwe (Tekamah-Herman), 1:11; pinned Hayden Kluthe (Ord), 2:42; placed first.

160—Alex Braniff (27-13); pinned Damien Malachias (Central City), 2:42; pinned Trent McCain (Ord), 1:26; decisioned by Bryce Kunz (Central City), 6-2; pinned Colt Reiling (Malcolm), 1:58; lost medical forfeit to Jake Hunke (North Bend Central); placed fourth.

170—Gabe Stock (17-7); pinned Elijah Gutz (Lincoln East JV), 1:12; pinned Cal Seip (Nebraska Christian), 1:18; pinned Spencer Kula (Twin River), 3:29; pinned by Hunter Meyer (Ord), 3:03; placed second.

182—Tristan Tobin (15-15); lost major decision to Evan Thomsen (Ord), 10-2; pinned Treyton Renz (Grand Island Central Catholic), 1:55; decisioned by Josh Stewart (Malcolm), 6-4 SV-1; did not place.

195—Cole Booth (12-6); pinned Joe Messere (Grand Island Central Catholic), 1:16; decisioned by Thomas Thomas (Hastings St. Cecilia), 11-9 SV-1; pinned Cooper Langley (Tekamah-Herman), 1:43; pinned Trey Urban (Central City), 3:44; placed third.

220—Levi Blackford (6-14); first round bye; pinned by Sam Boettcher (Ord), 0:40; consolation bye; pinned by Joel Huang (Nebraska Christian), 1:37; did not place.

Unattached Wrestlers

113—Landon Miller (11-16); first round bye; pinned by Cody Barton (Malcolm), 1:25; pinned Alex Firestone (Lincoln East JV), 0:07; pinned Koy Mentink (Cross County/Osceola), 1:37; decisioned by Adam Schroder (Twin River), 6-4; did not place

138—Roger Wright (2-6); lost major decision to Landon Moser (Lincoln East JV), 14-5; consolation bye; pinned Talon Hawkinson (Hastings St. Cecilia), 1:58; pinned by Brady Braniff (Tekamah-Herman), 1:00; did not place.

152—Isaac Ruwe (8-6); first round bye; pinned Gunner Rice (Ord), 2:25; pinned by Logan Burt (Tekamah-Herman), 1:11; won medical forfeit over Spencer Shotkoski (Scotus Central Catholic); decisioned by Bricen Wilkie (Malcolm), 6-1; placed fourth.

152—Hayden Meisenbach (1-7); pinned by Bricen Wilkie (Malcolm), 2:28; pinned Elliot Baker (Ord), 2:27; pinned by Gunner Rice (Ord), 0:24; did not place.

195—Cooper Langley (4-7); pinned by Trey Urban (Central City), 2:20; pinned Jess Horalek (Lincoln East JV), 1:29; pinned by Cole Booth (Tekamah-Herman), 1:43; did not place.