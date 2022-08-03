Burt part of federal disaster declaration from May storms

Burt County is among several counties in Nebraska approved last week for federal disaster funding.

The federal government on Thursday approved Gov. Pete Ricketts’ request for a federal disaster declaration related to the thunderstorms, large hail, high winds and tornadoes that struck Nebraska on May 12, 2022.

A line of severe storms that moved through the eastern half of the state on May 12 generated straight-line winds of up to 100 mph in some places, the National Weather Service reported. The weather station at Tekamah Airport recorded a wind gust of 71 miles per hour and nearly a half-inch of rain that evening.

The storm system caused power outages, broke tree limbs, and damaged small structures and agricultural equipment. Hail from the storm ruined corn, soybean and wheat crops. It also created a dust storm that led to numerous vehicle crashes, and it heavily damaged the Garfield County Fairgrounds, home to Burwell’s Big Rodeo since 1921.

The federal disaster declaration authorizes public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler, and York counties. The declaration also makes low interest loans available through the Small Business Administration.

The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and for the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

Private property damages from the storm did not meet the threshold to trigger a request for individual assistance from FEMA.

The federal disaster declaration also makes funds available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. These federal funds, available anywhere in Nebraska, can help to share the costs of public projects undertaken to decrease the risk of future damages from natural disasters.