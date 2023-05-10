Logan Burt and Emma Wakehouse were named Tekamah-Herman’s outstanding senior athletes for 2022-23. The awards were conferred during the all-sports honors banquet at the ANBE Events Center in Herman on May 1.

Both are two-sport athletes for the Tigers.

Burt, the son of Wes and Lisa Burt of Herman, was a first-team all-District 3 linebacker for the Tigers. He led the Tiger defense with 111 tackles during the 2022 campaign. On offense, Burt netted 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns on a team-high 75 carries. He also caught four passes for another 61 yards.

But it was on the wrestling mat where Burt did his best work. A three-time state medalist including back-to-back silver medals as a junior and senior, Burt capped his final year by setting three new school records and being named the team’s most valuable wrestler. Going 43-3 on the year, the win total sets a new school record for 152-pounders and a new record for wins in a season at any weight. Burt also became the school leader in career pins. His 106 pins was topped off with two in the opening rounds of the state tournament in February.

Wakehouse is the daughter of Dave and Jen Wakehouse of Tekamah.

A decorated softball player, Wakehouse leaves the Tekamah-Herman program with five school records, including home runs in a single season and in a career, the career marks for stolen bases and runs scored, and is tied for the school lead in career triples.

She continued to be a force at the plate during her senior season, with 15 of her 19 base hits going for extra bases. Her four home runs and 10 doubles both led the Tigers. She also led the team with 30 runs scored and 24 driven in.

She also is a contributor in the Tiger track team. The school record holder in the 400-meter dash, she is seeking a third trip to the state track meet in that event and anchors the Tigers’ 4x400-meter relay team that also is seeking a third straight trip to state.

Preslee Hansen was named the winner of the prestigious Kenneth Miller Award.

Named for the late Kenneth Miller, a longtime supporter of girls athletics, the award has been presented annually for over 25 years to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership and support.

On the volleyball court, Hansen posted a team-high 274 digs while adding 37 ace serves, 125 kills, three blocks and 18 set assists while being granted honorable mention all-conference status by the East Husker Conference. A second-team all-conference choice in basketball, she averaged 19.2 points per game and was the only Tiger to average double figures. Her 7.8 rebounds per game also was the team high as were her two assists and 4.2 steals per game. Hansen also is a contributing member of the track team.

Also at the banquet, the first line of summer camp scholarships made available through the Tiger Athletic Summer Camp Scholarship were presented. The scholarship was endowed earlier this spring by Paul and Allison Potadle in memory of their son Matthew, who coached here for three summers and two autumns prior to his untimely death a little more than a year ago.

The inaugural recipients were Spencer Pagels and Addisen and Emily Stansberry.

The scholarship is set up to annually provide $250 to each of four applicants who want to attend a summer athletic camp. Applicants for a scholarship must be at least an incoming freshman who carry a minimum 2.5 grade point average. The camp they wish to attend must pertain to a sport offered at Tekamah-Herman.