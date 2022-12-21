 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calling all babies

baby line art

The Plaindealer is gearing up for its salute to the babies born in 2022. The arrivals will be featured in our Jan. 10 edition.

Proud parents, or grandparents, are asked to submit by mail or e-mail good quality photos, color or black-and-white, along with the baby’s name and birth date, as well as names of parents and grandparents.

Information can be mailed to PO Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061 or e-mailed to support@midwestmessenger.com. Photos should be received by Jan. 3 and will be returned unharmed. Please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope for return.

The Plaindealer also wants to know the last baby born in the coverage area during 2022. That information also can be forwarded to our office.

