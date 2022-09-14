Campaign season resumes across the state

Election Day arrives in less than 60 days.

Burt County voters will have plenty of decisions to make when the general election gets here Nov. 8.

Locally, voters will pick mayors in Tekamah, Oakland and Lyons. A number of city council seats also will need filled.

In Tekamah, first-term city council member Jane Walford is challenging two-term incumbent mayor Ron Grass for the city’s top administrative post.

A pair of newcomers, Joel Bacon and Jessica Russell, are battling to take Walford’s West Ward seat on the council. One the city’s East side, incumbent Kelly Adamson is running unopposed for her council seat.

In Oakland, Dan Jacobs is making another attempt to unseat three-term incumbent mayor Ted Bckner.

In Lyons, longtime mayor Andy Fuston is stepping away from public service. Incumbent city council member Kyle Brink is seeking the mayor’s chair as is political newcomer Erin Mockler.

Charlie Wheaton and Kyle Phillips will be joined by Tyler Vacha and Rick Coen on the November ballot for two available seats on the city council.

All of the odd-numbered districts on the county Board of Supervisors are up for election this cycle. The only contested race is in District 1 where incumbent Democrat Kevin Tobin squares off against Republican challenger Sam Titus. In February, Tobin was named to fill the vacancy created when longtime supervisor Cliff Morrow passed away at the end of 2021.

District 1 saw its boundaries change due to redistricting mandated by the 2020 census. Like all counties, Burt County is required to review its district boundaries every 10 years to follow results from the national census. Divided equally among seven supervisor districts, each would have a target population of 960.

While District 1 used to surround District 3 on three sides, the two districts now share only one common border, roughly County Road G and extending all the way to the Missouri River. District 1 now includes the City of Tekamah’s Ward I and the far southeast corner of the county, including the Ivy Lane area near Mondamin, Iowa.

District 3 now lays south of District 4 and includes Tekamah’s Ward II and the rural area north of G to include a chunk north of Tekamah that previously was part of District 7.

Rural voters in border areas are urged to check the district in which they now live. The exact borders of each supervisor district are available at the county’s Web site: www.burtcountyne.gov.

Two incumbents supervisors, Ted Connealy from District 3 and Carl Pearson from District 7, are running unopposed. District 5 will see new representation. The incumbent, Dale Webster, declined to seek a second term. Jeff Kutchera, a Republican, was the only candidate to file for the post.

At the state capitol, the District 16 seat in the state legislature is up for grabs. Incumbent Ben Hansen defeated challenger Connie Petersen 6,455-2,269 in the May primary. In Burt County Hansen, a Blair businessman was an 1,123-399 winner over the Hoskins, Nebraska woman.

All of Nebraska’s constitutional officers—the governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and attorney general—all are on the ballot.

In the open race for governor, Republican Jim Pillen squares off against Democrat Carol Blood.

Burt County voters also will notice a new name in one of the federal races. Redistricting caused by the recent census has moved the county into Congressional District 3. The incumbent is Republican Adrian Smith.

Smith will face Democrat David Else, and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mark Elworth, Jr.

Also at the state level, county voters will help decide a proposed change to the state constitution and a petition to enact a law. The amendment would require prospective voters to show a photo ID when they arrive to vote. The petition raises the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said last week that both campaigns met the statutory requirements to qualify to go before voters on Nov. 8.

After nearly a decade of failing to advance a voter ID law out of the Legislature, the petition for the proposed constitutional amendment was signed by 172,000 Nebraskans, according to sponsor State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling.

The petition needed about 124,000 signatures, equal to 10 percent of the registered voters in the state, including 5 percent of voters in at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Evnen’s office said the voter ID petition submitted 136,458 valid signatures and met the requirement in 76 counties.

Raise the Wage Nebraska submitted more than 160,000 signatures in July following a campaign that would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage over the next several years.

The minimum wage petition faced a threshold of 7 percent of the state’s registered voters. It had 97,245 valid signatures — it needed a little more than 86,000 — and reached the 5 percent threshold in 44 counties, Evnen said.

If approved by voters, Nebraska’s minimum wage would increase from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023, before increasing $1.50 each year until 2026.

The campaign was backed by a coalition of 27 organizations and politicians, who said raising the minimum wage would benefit about one in five workers in the state.

It would raise the pay of 150,000 people, which would include three-fourths of workers over the age of 20 and one-fourth of those over the age of 40, according to Raise the Wage Nebraska.

Public hearings will be held in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts and a brochure about the initiatives will be distributed to each county’s election office. The dates and locations of district hearings will be announced later.

For more information about the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment and Nebraska Minimum Wage Statute Initiative, visit the Secretary of State’s website https://sos.nebraska.gov.

Last week’s announcement comes nearly two weeks after Evnen said a pair of petitions to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska failed to qualify for the ballot, falling more than 9,000 signatures short.

Evnen later said his office would re-check some of the petitions submitted by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.