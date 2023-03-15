Funeral services for Candace Johnson were held March 11, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The 76-year-old Oakland woman passed away March 7, 2023, with family by her side.

Candace Rae was born to William and Doris (Waters) Stubbs on Sept. 30, 1946 in Yankton, South Dakota. She was raised in Yankton where she also received her Bachelors in Education from Yankton College. After college, she moved to Fremont where she met the love of her life, Don Johnson from Oakland.

On August 8, 1971, they were married and Candace moved to the Johnson family farm where she raised her family.

Candace worked as a Spanish teacher and later as a guidance counselor at Oakland-Craig High School for 32 years before retiring in 2010. She was advocate for students reaching their highest potential and also was involved in various community and church activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Jim; and brother, Dennis.

Left to carry on her appreciation for all the beauty of life are her husband, Don; her son, Doug (Antonittie) Johnson of Omaha; daughter, Leah (Joe) Diehl of Bellevue; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Scott (Patty) Madison of Yankton.

Memorials suggested to the Oakland-Craig Public Schools Foundation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.