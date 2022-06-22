Carole Bagby

A memorial service for Carole (Allely) Bagby, long-time Blair resident and native of Tekamah, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Blair. A graveside service will follow at Blair Cemetery.

Carole passed away Feb. 27, 2022 and her husband, Chuck (“Doc”) Bagby, passed away June 21, 2021. The family is also hosting a celebration of life community picnic for both Chuck and Carole at Steyer Park in Blair, from 12-3 p.m. on June 25, food provided, where the family will share memories and enjoy the park near where the Bagbys lived. In case of bad weather, the picnic will be held at the First United Methodist Church.