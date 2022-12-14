Memorial services for Carole Jean Anderson will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Tekamah’s United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. The Burt County native passed away Nov. 10, 2022, at St. George Hospital in Palos Heights, Illinois. She was 78.

Carole Jean was born in the Oakland hospital on April 21, 1944, to Clifford and Verna Temple (Mason) Anderson.

Raised on the family farm north of Craig, she graduated from Tekamah High School as co-valedictorian of the Class of 1962. She went on to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University and for 50 years was an organist at Methodist churches in Nebraska after getting her start in Tekamah. She served for 37 years at Rockbrook Methodist in Omaha, where a memorial service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.

She married Ivan Steinke on Sept. 10, 1965. They later divorced and she married Warren Daasch Dec. 28, 1991. He passed away in 2010.

Family members said she loved her hometown and the special memories made in the local church. Also important to her were the ongoing friendships she had with many of children she babysat over the years as well as the hundreds of piano students she taught.

Carole Jean is survived by her two children Ken Griffen and Kristen (Peter) Scott; two grandchildren and her ex-husband, Ivan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Terry and sister Sharon; and her husband, Warren.