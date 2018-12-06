PLATTSMOUTH – The long-anticipated widening project on U.S. Highway 75 between Plattsmouth and Murray may have gotten on the fast lane.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has just approved a $20 Million grant to help fund that project that will widen that nearly seven-mile stretch from two to four lanes, plus other improvements.
The approval was announced on Thursday through the office of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.
“Since the fall of 2017, I’ve been advocating for this investment because it will improve road safety and connectivity between our communities,” Fischer said in a press release. “I’m thankful to (Transportation) Secretary Chao for her support of this important infrastructure project for Nebraska.”
The funds come from the transportation department’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, Grant program for funding projects considered to have significant local or regional impact.
The proposed project would improve approximately 6.83 miles of the existing US 34/US 75 highway to a four-lane expressway, including a raised 22-foot-wide median. The project would also include bridge replacement and the replacement of guardrails.
Estimated total cost is $43.1 million.