PLATTSMOUTH – Music was in the air on Saturday at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.
It was to celebrate Smithsonian Magazine's 15th annual Museum Day, a national event in which museums across the country offer free admission on that day representing a commitment to access, equity and inclusion. This year’s theme was “Smithsonian Year of Music.”
In keeping with that theme, the Cass County Museum, located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth, invited local musicians Terry Little and Florene Nickles to perform their talents.
Little, a musician/singer/songwriter, performed for 90 minutes with songs he wrote. Much of his work has been influenced by The Beatles, and he even attended their last U.S. concert in August of 1966 in San Francisco.
“It was a very fond memory,” Little said. “I’m blessed to share music.”
Nickles played the museum's 1893 Packard Reed organ that was donated to the museum in 1982 from the First United Methodist Church.
Throughout the day, visitors also had a chance to hear records on a Victrola and an Edison phonograph.
Saturday’s event brought Teresa Crowl of Lincoln back to her hometown. She visited the museum with her mother, Nora Eyster.
“I really like it,” Crowl said of the museum. “I like the maps and the history of the (King Korn) carnival. They’ve done a nice job.”