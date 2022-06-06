4-H club receives award for petting zoo

WEEPING WATER – A petting zoo put on by the Cass County Creative Cats 4-H club has become a tradition at gatherings like the Murdock Fourth of July celebration.

It’s now an award-winning tradition.

The club recently won the Nebraska 4-H Foundation’s Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award, designed to recognize 4-H clubs for their efforts to serve their communities.

Club members are quite excited about this honor, said Karey Koehn, club leader.

“Since 2016, hosting a petting zoo has been a community service project for our 4-H club,” she said. “We have provided a petting zoo at the Murdock Fourth of July celebration every year minus those when there was no parade due to COVID. The petting zoo is a good chance for members to share their love for their animal projects with others, especially young children.”

The award, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, comes in the form of a $500 grant to provide funding for 4-H clubs to complete projects that will have a lasting impact on their communities.

“Our club will use this to purchase improved viewing pens and transport cages for the animals,” Koehn said. “We are also planning to add professionally printed signage to our petting zoo. Club members are excited about the grant and the upgraded equipment, because it will make it easier to set up the petting zoo and better for visitors to interact with the animals.”

When the club began its petting zoo, old dog kennels, or whatever was available, was what the members had to use to transport and display animals, she said.

“The upgraded equipment will offer an enhanced experience for visitors,” Koehn said.

The club currently has around 20 members and more than half of them show livestock or small animals, she said.

“For the past few years, club members have also been offering an animal experience at the Cass County Fair,” Koehn said. “Several members bring their small goats, rabbits and poultry into the show ring after the evening parade on Saturday so those in attendance can pet the animals and learn more about them from club members. It is a small, but meaningful gathering that is a big hit with little kids.”

Most club members are from Elmwood and Murdock, so offering a petting zoo at the Murdock Fourth of July celebration gives them a chance to support their local community and share their enthusiasm for 4-H.

“And the petting zoo at the Cass County Fair is a natural expansion because our club members already have animals at the fairgrounds,” Koehn said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.