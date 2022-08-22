4-H livestock champions announced at fair

WEEPING WATER – The 2022 Cass County Fair, as in years past, featured dozens of 4-H members displaying their prized horses and livestock in front of proud parents and other interested parties.

The year-long work these members undertook in preparation for the fair was shown each day during specific shows that drew fine crowds.

A horse show on Sunday, Aug. 7, kicked off the 4-H schedule at the fair, followed by a similar horse show two days later.

Things began in earnest on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with dairy cow, goat and sheep shows, along with a feeder and bucket calf show.

The following day featured poultry showmanship and swine shows.

A market and breeding beef show started events on Friday, Aug. 12, which was followed by a rabbit show.

The climax came on Saturday, Aug. 13, with the livestock judging contest, followed by the auction event.

The following is a listing, along with photos, of the champions of the judging contest, along with the buyers from the auction.

Supreme Champion Market Lamb:

Jenna Muntz

Supreme Champion Market Goat:

Layton Brauckmuller

Supreme Champion Market Beef:

Emery Stohlmann

Champion Market Heifer:

Kanon Albert

Supreme Champion Market Swine:

Cora Schlichtemeier

Champion rabbit:

Connor Flanagan