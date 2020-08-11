4-H show goes on at the Cass County Fair

WEEPING WATER – As the saying goes, “The show must go on.”
That was true last week at the Cass County Fair. Despite cancelling the vast majority of events because of COVID-19 concerns, the county’s hard-working 4-H kids got their chance to show their skills in the raising and caring of livestock for awards they’ll cherish a lifetime.
Needless to say, they and their parents were most appreciative of that.
“I’m very happy to get out and do something,” said Jenna Muntz, who won an award at Thursday’s Dairy Cow Show. “I was glad we could show, but disappointed that the rest didn’t go on.”
Angie Willey, a parent, added, “It’s great that it’s here.”
The 4-H events began in earnest on Monday, Aug. 3, with the cat/small animal show, followed the next day by a morning horse show and afternoon rabbit show.
Wednesday’s lineup had a meat goat show in the morning, followed by a market and breeding sheep show in the afternoon.
Shows featuring dairy cows and goats were held on Thursday morning, followed by a showing of other goats in the afternoon, plus a poultry show.
Though the 4-H show went on, the COVID-19 scare, unfortunately, forced fair officials to admit just parents and other family members to the arena, plus essential staff.
“It’s different for sure, but I’m excited that they can get out and do something for their hard work,” said parent Christine Bax.
Among the winners at Thursday’s show were Haley Peterson for Champion Senior Dairy Showman, Kenzie Peterson for Champion Intermediate Dairy Showman, Jillian Muntz for Champion Junior Dairy Showman and Kenzie Peterson for Champion Dairy Animal.
A single beef show with all the traditional categories was held on Friday with Saturday’s swine show concluding this year’s event.
Slightly more than 200 exhibitors took part in this year’s show, down somewhat from 2019.
Nevertheless, Lauren Stohlmann, 4-H extension educator, seemed pleased on how things went, especially on the reaction from the winners.
“I’m happy with it,” Stohlmann said. “I think the kids showed resiliency and the smiles on their faces when they got the ribbons made it worthwhile.”
After five years of participating at the fair, Rylee Stohlmann said this year was her last.
“I’m overwhelmed with happiness for having the opportunity to show at the fair,” she said.
The complete listing of the winners in all of the various categories will be announced at a later date.
