4-H students collect rewards at cake auction

WEEPING WATER – The bidding was serious from the very start of Tuesday night’s 4-H cake auction at the Cass County Fairgrounds.

That meant local students were able to earn serious rewards for their hard work during the summer.

Dozens of 4-H children and teenagers presented baked goods during the first large-scale event of the 2021 Cass County Fair. People from across the area gathered at the Open Air Auditorium to watch an evening filled with financial and educational treats for children.

Auctioneer Dave Crandall told the audience he was aiming to help students earn substantial amounts of money for their foods. They showcased items such as pies, cakes, rolls, cookies, brownies and kolaches to enthusiastic eyes in the crowd.

“My goal here is to raise as much money as possible for these kids, because they deserve it with their hard work,” Crandall said. “Thank you for doing your part and bidding on their items.”

The cake auction is a fund-raising event for area children and the Cass County 4-H Council. All proceeds from the auction are evenly split between each individual seller and the council. The council uses its part of the proceeds to help pay for many activities and attractions at the fair each year.