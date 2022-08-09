A bull market for Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A downtown Plattsmouth official was bullish about this market.

“I think things went very well this year,” said Misty Stine, president of the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association. “We saw an uptick in participation and attendance.”

Stine was referring to the weekly street market in the city’s entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets, which was sponsored by her group.

“The vendors were very happy with their results and the public really enjoyed it and we had people from all age groups,” she said.

This year’s market, which concluded last Friday evening, had a season of eight weeks, shorter than last year’s market, according to Stine.

“Shortening the schedule was an improvement for the vendors, the volunteers and the public.”

Approximately 20 vendors had signed up to sell their wares with some coming every week, while others came once in a while, Stine said. Between 12 and 16 vendors came each week, she said.

There were a lot of different items available for purchase, such as candles, jewelry, jams, homemade soaps, breads, fresh eggs, dog treats, dip seasonings and more, according to Stine.

Vendors appreciated this opportunity to sell their items. That included Deb Pickle, owner of Living Legacy Jewelry, who set up shop every week.

“I made money so it was worth coming down here, for sure,” she said. “And, I got my name out there more than if I wasn’t here.”

Megan Gurwell, owner of It Started with a Seed, added, “It went good. I’ll do it again next year.”

Every week the market featured live entertainment with popular bands or solo singers from the area that helped add to the attendance.

“The music was a favorite for me,” Pickle said.

“It’s fun,” Gurwell said of the entertainment. “Other markets don’t have music.”

The biggest crowd, according to Stine, occurred on July 29 when an estimated 130 people attended the performance by the Lucas Minor Band.

A food truck serving barbeque meals and a beer garden by a local bar were set up that evening in anticipation of a large crowd.

Those added features may become more prevalent next year when the group’s planning committee meets in a few weeks to discuss ways of improving next year’s market season, according to Stine.

“We’re looking for the right recipes for success,” Stine said.

It’s possible next year’s season might be moved back later in the summer, she added.

Apparently, that will be okay with Pickle.

“I enjoyed it and hope to do it again.”