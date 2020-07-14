A dream come true - art gallery now open in Plattsmouth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – What was once an empty storefront at 601 Main St. has now become a work of art.

It’s Wilkerson Art Works, a gallery and painting studio, owned by Doug and Leslee Wilkerson.

“My dream was to have a gallery and teach classes,” Leslee said.

That dream became a reality with their opening on June 20 and it is the only art gallery in Plattsmouth.

“It’s exciting and we’ve already had a lot of foot traffic and a lot of inquiries,” Leslee said.

Dozens of attractive acrylic paintings of American landscapes hang on the various walls for all to enjoy or purchase.

They were painted by Doug from photographs he took of the scenes.

On one wall are paintings of trains, while another features Midwest landscapes, including silos, water towers and combines in the fields. Many were inspired from their trips around Nebraska.

“We love Nebraska and we think its landscape is beautiful,” Leslee said. “The sunsets are magnificent.”

Doug is currently working on a church in Weeping Water, she added.