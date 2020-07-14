A dream come true - art gallery now open in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – What was once an empty storefront at 601 Main St. has now become a work of art.
It’s Wilkerson Art Works, a gallery and painting studio, owned by Doug and Leslee Wilkerson.
“My dream was to have a gallery and teach classes,” Leslee said.
That dream became a reality with their opening on June 20 and it is the only art gallery in Plattsmouth.
“It’s exciting and we’ve already had a lot of foot traffic and a lot of inquiries,” Leslee said.
Dozens of attractive acrylic paintings of American landscapes hang on the various walls for all to enjoy or purchase.
They were painted by Doug from photographs he took of the scenes.
On one wall are paintings of trains, while another features Midwest landscapes, including silos, water towers and combines in the fields. Many were inspired from their trips around Nebraska.
“We love Nebraska and we think its landscape is beautiful,” Leslee said. “The sunsets are magnificent.”
Doug is currently working on a church in Weeping Water, she added.
On other walls are landscapes from photos they took back East, including lighthouses, old bridges and rustic scenes of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains where Doug is from.
Leslee also has an impressive collection of her paintings on display.
Most of the work is done in fast-drying acrylic, but they do some oils, also, Leslee said.
There’s even a lighted display of paintings on the storefront window for the public to view while walking by.
Besides the gallery, there are also Saturday classes for those interested in painting.
Leslee held her first class last week.
“I love to teach,” she said. “I want people to feel successful and that they realize they can do this thing.”
Classes in acrylic painting are held on Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. All of the materials are furnished. There are painting supplies on sale, also.
“Our aim is to get people excited about art, to bring something to Plattsmouth they didn’t have before,” Leslee said. “This has always been what I wanted to do.”
