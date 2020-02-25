A full-featured rodeo is coming to the Cass County Fair

WEEPING WATER - A special event is coming to the Cass County Fair this year, and it might make people kick up their heels.
“People just love rodeos,” said Fred Huffman of Plattsmouth.
For the first time ever, a full-slated, sanctioned rodeo will be part of the fair’s many activities.
It’s being presented on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 5, by Nebraska-based Rodeo Rose Productions, said Huffman, a longtime rodeo announcer.
It’s also sanctioned by the United Rodeo Association, he added.
“It’s a very professional show,” he said.
Some of the finest rodeo cowboys and cowgirls around the Midwest are expected to participate, Huffman said. These include South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota.
The rodeo will feature all of the traditional events like bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, women’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding, Huffman said.
Last year, this rodeo attracted 117 entries during a two-night show at the Otoe County Fair, he said.
“We had a really good crowd on the first night and Saturday was a capacity crowd,” Huffman said.
Among those watching the event were members of the Cass County Fair Board, who liked what they saw. He offered praise to board members for their work in bringing the rodeo here.
“In the past, our fair board has done a tremendous job of bringing in family entertainment.”
And, the event will be free to the public, Huffman added.
The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. and will continue until 9 or 9:15 p.m. at the fair’s pulling track.
“It’s non-stop action,” he said.