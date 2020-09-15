A gesture that brought smiles to hundreds

An idea arose to offer thanks to local teachers, then it was expanded to other occupations.

“It started simple and it grew,” said Pastor James Spanjers. “People just gave to make it bigger.”

Along the way, it was suggested that gift cards, along with the notes would also be nice. The church then contacted Covington, who thought it was a great idea.

“I’m glad they reached out to me,” she said. “It was something nice for the community.”

Her business donated half of the funding for the gift cards, while the church paid the rest.

The notes written by church members varied in their messages – some were simple, others more elaborate. Some featured Bible verses, while others showed pictures and words of encouragement from children.

When it was all said and done, 835 thank you notes were completed and sent out with the gift cards to the following individuals and their places of work:

*401 staff members at the Plattsmouth Community School District and at Conestoga that included teachers, administrators and maintenance.