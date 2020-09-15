A gesture that brought smiles to hundreds

PLATTSMOUTH – Thank you!
Those are two words that bring a sparkle to the eye, a smile to the face.
That’s especially true now with so many feeling stressed out because of COVID-19.
A local church and business came together for a project recently to show their appreciation to hundreds of local workers who continue to perform duties tirelessly during these often tough, uncertain times.
“I liked the idea of helping the community,” said Marci Covington, owner of the local Scooter’s store.
Her business, along with members of Hosanna Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth, took on a project that put smiles on the faces of more than 830 local workers from teachers to first responders to staff at assisted living facilities.
Each worker received a hand-written thank you note from church members, along with a $5 gift card from Scooter’s.
In a way it was because of COVID-19 that this project took place.
Every year, following the conclusion of Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, the church would sponsor a community-wide picnic. This year, unfortunately, the festival was canceled because of the virus and church members decided also to cancel their event.
But, they still wanted to do something for the community.
An idea arose to offer thanks to local teachers, then it was expanded to other occupations.
“It started simple and it grew,” said Pastor James Spanjers. “People just gave to make it bigger.”
Along the way, it was suggested that gift cards, along with the notes would also be nice. The church then contacted Covington, who thought it was a great idea.
“I’m glad they reached out to me,” she said. “It was something nice for the community.”
Her business donated half of the funding for the gift cards, while the church paid the rest.
The notes written by church members varied in their messages – some were simple, others more elaborate. Some featured Bible verses, while others showed pictures and words of encouragement from children.
When it was all said and done, 835 thank you notes were completed and sent out with the gift cards to the following individuals and their places of work:
*401 staff members at the Plattsmouth Community School District and at Conestoga that included teachers, administrators and maintenance.
*177 first responders that included all uniformed and civilian staff in the Plattsmouth fire, police and EMS department, plus the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
*17 volunteers at Under His Wing thrift store.
*9 staff members at the Plattsmouth Public Library.
*2 staff members at the Cass County Special Advocacy agency.
*24 staff members at Waterford Assisted Living.
*85 staff members at Prestige Assisted Living.
*120 staff members at the Nebraska Masonic Home.
“It’s a nice touch, something to bring a smile to people’s faces,” Covington said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!