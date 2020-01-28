PLATTSMOUTH – Dozens of people recently went on a world tour without leaving their hometown.
It was the third annual Fruit of the Vine wine tasting event at St. John the Baptist School gymnasium where people could sample wines from around the globe, plus numerous local and national beers, as well.
Money raised from this annual event goes to the school, but it’s not meant to be a fundraiser, said Barb Slattery.
“It’s an educational, fun and social event for the community,” she said.
Slattery and her husband, Mike, are co-owners of Slattery Vintage Estates Vineyard and Tasting Room, which has been a co-sponsor of this event with the school. Several tables, each featuring a distinctive wine flavor, were set up, along with a table featuring eight different beers produced either from this area or by national brands.
There were white wines, reds, pinks and bubbles. They came from Italy, France, California, Oregon, Nebraska and elsewhere.
Bottles of these beverages were also available for purchase at reduced rates.
Donated items were raffled off bringing in more than $650, according to Slattery.
Sarah Slattery, the new head of the hot lunch program at the school, along with a helper, provided the food.
There were about two dozen people who volunteered their time to put on this event, Barb Slattery said.
“It couldn’t be done without them,” she said. “We never can say enough to thank them.”
Parish member R.F. Scott said, “I think it’s a lot of fun and it’s for a good purpose.”
“I enjoy this opportunity for fellowship,” added Mike Vaughn.