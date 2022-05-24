A market full of events in downtown this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Members of the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association have been quite busy planning activities this year for the main part of town.

“We have a lot on our calendar,” said Misty Stine, HDPA’s new president.

It all starts pretty soon, too.

Beginning on Friday evening, June 17, and every Friday evening through August 5, the group will sponsor Live on the Plaza and Street Market at Fourth and Main streets, Stine said.

It will be somewhat different from last year’s Farmers Market.

“We’ll have a variety of crafts and vendors,” Stine said. “It’s all inclusive and we already have 10 vendors signed up.”

It will also be a lot shorter than last year’s market that went on for 16 weeks, she said.

Similar to last year’s market, however, will be the continuation of live entertainment each Friday evening, Stine said.

A new event, Christmas in July, will be held on July 23, a summertime get-together with a holiday theme, according to Stine.

On Sept. 24, the group will sponsor It’s Fall Ya’ll, followed by Halloween on Main on Oct. 28, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 and Victorian Christmas on Main on Dec. 3.

“We have quite a number of events on our docket,” Stine said.

She replaced Steve Wehrbein as the group’s new president this year.

“I’m very excited about it,” Stine said of her new role.

