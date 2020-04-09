A new confirmed COVID-19 case in Cass County
  • Updated
PAPILLION – A third Cass County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The individual is a male between the ages of 25 and 49 with a history of travel outside Nebraska, according to Sarah Schram, the department’s health director.

The address where the individual lives was not provided.

The two Cass County individuals who previously contracted the virus have now recovered after spending 14 days in self isolation with no further issues, Schram said.

She praised the efforts of Cass County residents in keeping the number of confirmed cases relatively low, compared to other nearby counties.

“The residents are doing a good job of following the directives,” she said.

Schram continued to urge residents to wash their hands frequently, especially before and after eating, and after using the restroom. They should also wash their hands after touching surfaces where others had touched like those at the grocery store or pharmacy, she added.

Residents should continue to stay at least 6 feet apart and cover their mouths and noses with a clean cloth mask, especially in close contact with others, Schram said.

Residents should also stay home if they are feeling sick, she added.

