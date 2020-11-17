A new dining option comes to Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A taste of Italy has come to Plattsmouth.
And, it’s found a home in the heart of downtown at Di Bella, 534 Main St.
“It’s an Italian pasta house,” said co-owner Sue Shaw. “It’s more pasta than meats.”
Di Bella, which Shaw says means “lovely” or “beautiful” in Italian, opened in early October in the former location of Sisters Café, and next door to the Fork and Hammer Restaurant that she and her husband, Mark, also own, along with the Sweet Spot at the corner with Sixth Street.
As she recalled recently, they helped their landlord in the renovation of the site after Sisters closed with the thought of a new business moving in there. When none came forward, the Shaws decided to open their longtime dream of an Italian restaurant.
The Fork and Hammer was originally going to be an Italian restaurant, but the focus changed to a Southern menu “as a different option” when an Italian restaurant was planned along U.S. Highway 75. Those plans, though, never materialized opening the door for the Shaws’ new venture.
“We didn’t want it (the site) to be vacant and we wanted to keep downtown as a destination point,” Sue said.
To have more eateries will encourage more people to visit downtown, and not just to eat, but browse in other shops, she added.
“It helps other people,” Sue said.
Her restaurant, which seats approximately 34 patrons, has a bright, airy feel to it.
“You feel it’s a bigger space than what it is,” Sue said.
Di Bella is open for lunches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, then reopens for dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The goal is to open more evenings for dinner in the future, Shaw said.
The current menu focuses on pasta dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, Alfredo fettuccine, chicken parmesan, shrimp scampi and other favorites.
“I make everything from scratch,” Sue said.
Hot or cold sandwiches include meatball, turkey melt, egg salad and Italian Capers to name a few.
“Our lunches have been really popular,” Shaw said.
Plenty of salads, appetizers like cheese ravioli and mozzarella sticks, and soups are also on the menu.
There’s also a fine selection of beers, wines and pops with cocktails coming soon.
Besides more dishes on the menu in the future, there could be more diversity of Italian cuisine, such as the Taste of Sicily or even Tuscany.
“We’ll try to add different regions, different tastes through the year to highlight different regions and their cuisine,” she said. “We’re excited.”
