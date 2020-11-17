A new dining option comes to Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A taste of Italy has come to Plattsmouth.

And, it’s found a home in the heart of downtown at Di Bella, 534 Main St.

“It’s an Italian pasta house,” said co-owner Sue Shaw. “It’s more pasta than meats.”

Di Bella, which Shaw says means “lovely” or “beautiful” in Italian, opened in early October in the former location of Sisters Café, and next door to the Fork and Hammer Restaurant that she and her husband, Mark, also own, along with the Sweet Spot at the corner with Sixth Street.

As she recalled recently, they helped their landlord in the renovation of the site after Sisters closed with the thought of a new business moving in there. When none came forward, the Shaws decided to open their longtime dream of an Italian restaurant.

The Fork and Hammer was originally going to be an Italian restaurant, but the focus changed to a Southern menu “as a different option” when an Italian restaurant was planned along U.S. Highway 75. Those plans, though, never materialized opening the door for the Shaws’ new venture.

“We didn’t want it (the site) to be vacant and we wanted to keep downtown as a destination point,” Sue said.