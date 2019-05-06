PLATTSMOUTH – Dozens of people had an amazing time last Friday evening.
It was the fourth annual Amazing Race that promotes businesses along the roundabout area on Eighth Avenue, as well as those along U.S. Highway 75, said Cindy Cruse, executive director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
This year, 10 teams, each with five or six members, took part with 22 businesses from that area on the race route, according to Cruse.
Teams randomly start at different businesses and have to like their business on Facebook. They also have to do fun challenges and solve a riddle about the next business they go to on their route, according to Cruse.
The first team back to the final location with all the right clues wins $500, she said.
This year’s winner was a Cornerstone Bank sponsored team, headed by Sheri Widler. Second place went to the team headed by Julie Null of Shelter Insurance that won $250 with third place going to Angel Woodward’s team that won $100.
“It’s super fun and it’s really beneficial to the businesses,” Cruse said.