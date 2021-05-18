A summer of fun awaits 50 abused/neglected kids

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County family of seven will enjoy a summer of free swimming courtesy of the county’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program.

Other children in the program will have their choice of receiving individual passes for either swimming or Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, not to mention having new clothing for school this fall.

These are just some of the benefits abused and neglected children in the county will enjoy recently made possible by a donation of $33,000 to CASA from the county’s Board of Commissioners.

The board’s action at its May 11 meeting is actually done annually with money from the county’s keno fund.

However, with COVID-19 impacting businesses with keno this past year, CASA officials were concerned little or no money might be coming their way in 2021.

“This is a bigger amount than we expected because of the pandemic,” said Diana Lindensmith, local CASA director. “We were happily surprised.”

A portion of the donation will go toward office salaries, but there’ll be plenty left over for items the CASA children will want like dance lessons and school backpacks, as well as swim and zoo passes, according to Lindensmith.